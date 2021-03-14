Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Sets New 12-Month High at $79.66

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $79.66 and last traded at $79.60, with a volume of 445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.64.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.38.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. The firm had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $156,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,308.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

