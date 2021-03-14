ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €23.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSM. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €16.89 ($19.87).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

Shares of ETR PSM opened at €17.93 ($21.09) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.67. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 12 month high of €18.03 ($21.21). The business’s 50 day moving average is €16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.99.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.