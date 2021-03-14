ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 361.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STC opened at $54.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.02. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $55.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.80.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.49. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 43.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

