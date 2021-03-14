ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,164,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after purchasing an additional 123,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 22,607 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

ARGO opened at $51.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.90. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $52.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $501.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.78%.

ARGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Argo Group International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Argo Group International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.