ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,895,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,437,000 after buying an additional 838,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 42.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after buying an additional 78,854 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,267,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 62.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 42,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 29,236 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John W. Smither sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $26,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $53,462.50. Insiders have sold 14,250 shares of company stock worth $471,149 over the last ninety days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.05. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -3.53.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.09. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

