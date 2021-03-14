ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 83.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INOV. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,820,000 after purchasing an additional 905,803 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in Inovalon by 27.1% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,061,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,522,000 after acquiring an additional 439,550 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,702,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,388,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,084,000 after purchasing an additional 313,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,638,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 175,499 shares during the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Inovalon news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,447.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,996 shares of company stock worth $2,758,109 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 690.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INOV shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.10.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

