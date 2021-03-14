ProShare Advisors LLC Has $300,000 Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 83,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 537,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 46,870 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,299,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,622,000 after purchasing an additional 377,093 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 325,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.18. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $16.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sabre news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SABR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

