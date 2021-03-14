ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,172 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,992,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $108,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,930,098 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,858 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,621,155 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 235,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 960,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,767,194 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 222,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 4.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

