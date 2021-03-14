ProShare Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 32,987 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 386.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,425,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,190 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 680,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,215 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCAT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.53.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 0.62. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $55.07.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $53.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.21 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $90,403.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita Pramoda sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,429,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,741 shares of company stock worth $6,196,220. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

