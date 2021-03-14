ProShare Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 47.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,905,000 after acquiring an additional 965,164 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $27,734,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1,715.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 294,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,417,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,529,000 after acquiring an additional 235,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 3,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $170,225.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,225.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 236,849 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,447. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BOOT opened at $63.22 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $69.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.85.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.46.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.