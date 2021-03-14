ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 48 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,037,000 after acquiring an additional 90,865 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 95,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Insulet by 1,503.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 26,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Insulet by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.79.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $261.88 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $298.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 595.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

