ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 11,756 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,756 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOPE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,837,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,031,000 after buying an additional 716,196 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,997,000 after buying an additional 666,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,177,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,320,000 after buying an additional 465,061 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,609,000 after buying an additional 365,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 270,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 150,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $16.25.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.25 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

