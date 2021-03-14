ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,014 Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 75.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 73.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 84.4% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

HURN opened at $55.41 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.64.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $198.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HURN. Sidoti began coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $975,891.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,504,050.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

