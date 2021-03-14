ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in GMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in GMS by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in GMS by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,954 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Stephens lowered GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Truist raised their price target on GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 144,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,331,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $415,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,231.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.11 and a beta of 2.09. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

