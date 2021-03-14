Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Short Interest Up 68.2% in February

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a growth of 68.2% from the February 11th total of 21,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
In other Pro-Dex news, Director Nicholas John Swenson sold 20,000 shares of Pro-Dex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,274.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William James Farrell III sold 2,500 shares of Pro-Dex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $65,900.00. 40.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pro-Dex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 148.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 35,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 771.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.27). Pro-Dex had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 33.84%.
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.
