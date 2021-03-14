Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 87.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,201 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 9,276 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $54,798.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,312,146. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $61.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.05. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

