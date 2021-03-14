Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the February 11th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS PBIO traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.28. 8,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,310. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00. Pressure BioSciences has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $4.49.

Get Pressure BioSciences alerts:

About Pressure BioSciences

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops pressure cycling technology (PCT) solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its PCT technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, such as cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pressure BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.