Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the February 11th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS PBIO traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.28. 8,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,310. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00. Pressure BioSciences has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $4.49.
About Pressure BioSciences
Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Pressure BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.