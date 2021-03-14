Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) PT Raised to C$125.00 at National Bank Financial

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$116.00 to C$125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.56% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PBH. TD Securities raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$128.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$127.67.

TSE:PBH opened at C$116.21 on Friday. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$62.79 and a 52 week high of C$118.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.05 billion and a PE ratio of 57.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$105.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$100.67.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

