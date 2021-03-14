Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.25 Million

Analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will announce sales of $150.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.00 million. Power Integrations posted sales of $109.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year sales of $566.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $560.00 million to $569.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $604.74 million, with estimates ranging from $589.90 million to $615.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Power Integrations.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

POWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $1,057,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $212,122.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,942 shares of company stock worth $6,444,383 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.53. The stock had a trading volume of 489,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $99.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 58.43%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.