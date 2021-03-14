Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on POSH. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Poshmark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

POSH opened at $47.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.38. Poshmark has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

