Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Cowen from $88.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on POSH. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Poshmark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

Get Poshmark alerts:

NASDAQ:POSH opened at $47.63 on Friday. Poshmark has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $104.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.38.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.15 million. Poshmark’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.