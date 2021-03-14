POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $73.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “POSCO, formerly known as Pohang Iron & Steel Company Ltd., manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries. “

Get POSCO alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE:PKX opened at $66.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59. POSCO has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $70.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that POSCO will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 843,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,319,000 after purchasing an additional 225,318 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in POSCO by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 870,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,244,000 after acquiring an additional 154,917 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in POSCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,299,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in POSCO by 1,482.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 109,644 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in POSCO by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after acquiring an additional 95,137 shares during the period. 3.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on POSCO (PKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.