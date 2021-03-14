Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Short Interest Update

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the February 11th total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 526,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $73.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average of $50.84. Popular has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Popular will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $435,120.00. Insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $1,006,046 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 3,729.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,362,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth $58,045,000. Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,985,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,023,000 after purchasing an additional 917,286 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Popular by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,308,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,975,000 after purchasing an additional 738,338 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

