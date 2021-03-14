Polis (POLIS) Price Reaches $0.52 on Top Exchanges

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last seven days, Polis has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polis token can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000855 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a market cap of $5.07 million and approximately $16,254.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001209 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00058693 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007269 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Polis Token Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

