Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Shares Down 5.8%

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares fell 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.44. 572,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 659,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PXLW. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

The company has a market cap of $144.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 51.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 34,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $128,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,035.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXLW. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 563.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 304,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 258,463 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 20.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 90,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 31,568 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 131.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 16,725 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 39.6% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 245,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 69,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.