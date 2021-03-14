Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $55,000 Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Atlantic Securities cut Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nordea Equity Research cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.12.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $279.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.39. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $109.18 and a one year high of $387.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.