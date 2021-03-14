Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Price Target Raised to $2.50

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $1.50 to $2.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Pipestone Energy and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pipestone Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pipestone Energy from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of BKBEF opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63. Pipestone Energy has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.60.

Pipestone Energy Company Profile

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

