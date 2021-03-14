Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Price Target Raised to $2.50

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $1.50 to $2.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Pipestone Energy and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pipestone Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pipestone Energy from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of BKBEF opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63. Pipestone Energy has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.60.

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

