Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Oncorus in a report released on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.58). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oncorus’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.97) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.68) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oncorus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

ONCR stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. Oncorus has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCR. MPM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth about $92,123,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new position in Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth about $76,849,000. CHI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth about $54,312,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth about $31,112,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth about $10,595,000.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform that it is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various cancers.

