Piper Sandler Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $360.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.62 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. OTR Global raised Ulta Beauty to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $303.92.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $318.15 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $351.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.00 and its 200-day moving average is $268.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.