Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954,136 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,502,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,689,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,732,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,539,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,821 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $7,490,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total value of $1,098,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,483,725 shares of company stock valued at $109,744,991.

NYSE PINS opened at $71.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of -112.11 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $89.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.20.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PINS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pinterest from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

