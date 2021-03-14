Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 185.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNW. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.70.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $78.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $91.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

