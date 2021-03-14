Pinkcoin (PINK) Trading 6.1% Lower This Week

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $9,830.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $240.33 or 0.00396540 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005038 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00031292 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.56 or 0.04975569 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000145 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000376 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 451,110,683 coins and its circulating supply is 425,850,247 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

