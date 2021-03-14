PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 161,800 shares, an increase of 184.4% from the February 11th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 88,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,828 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 97,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFN opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.