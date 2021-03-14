Phoenixcoin Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last Week (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $1,929.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,113.37 or 0.99640913 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00013692 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00031415 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $245.58 or 0.00400408 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.17 or 0.00293751 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $459.03 or 0.00748415 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00079283 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,052,875 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

