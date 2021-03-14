Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.72.

Shares of PSX opened at $88.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.82.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,301,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,032 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,385 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,995,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,133,000 after buying an additional 637,530 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,551,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $528,120,000 after buying an additional 118,483 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,202,000 after buying an additional 2,286,501 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

