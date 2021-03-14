PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. PGT Innovations reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PGT Innovations.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

PGT Innovations stock opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.49. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In other PGT Innovations news, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,742.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $375,459.84. Insiders sold a total of 39,603 shares of company stock valued at $979,194 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,974,000 after buying an additional 183,234 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,551,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,237,000 after buying an additional 81,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,402,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after buying an additional 130,015 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,118,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,090,000 after acquiring an additional 360,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,596,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,467,000 after acquiring an additional 416,566 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.