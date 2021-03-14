Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

NYSE PFE opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

