PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Upgraded at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

NASDAQ:PETS opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $724.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.39. PetMed Express has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $65.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,322. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,644,300. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PETS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PetMed Express by 9,448.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PetMed Express during the first quarter worth about $2,475,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in PetMed Express by 166.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PetMed Express by 43.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 109,542 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PetMed Express by 7.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.