Peter E. Nordstrom Sells 15,560 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Stock

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $587,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,500,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,378,812.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

JWN opened at $41.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average is $24.92. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JWN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Nordstrom by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

