Personal Capital Advisors Corp Increases Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 721,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,366 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.42% of Service Co. International worth $35,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,513,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,736,000 after buying an additional 126,869 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,944,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,563,000 after buying an additional 195,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,409,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,323,000 after buying an additional 160,907 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,366,000 after buying an additional 789,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,321,000 after buying an additional 72,385 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

NYSE SCI opened at $48.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average of $47.71. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $970.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.40 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.21%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

