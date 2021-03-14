Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $52.19 Million Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,220,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,898 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in The AES were worth $52,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AES. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,721,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,050,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701,749 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 8,767.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,275 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of The AES in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,263,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 51.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,332,000 after purchasing an additional 911,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The AES during the fourth quarter worth $17,216,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE:AES opened at $28.45 on Friday. The AES Co. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $29.07. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

