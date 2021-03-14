Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $30.58 Million Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,559,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,283 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $30,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PPC shares. Bank of America raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 1.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

