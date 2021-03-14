Personal Capital Advisors Corp Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,940 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.38% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $20,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,664,000 after acquiring an additional 21,490 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $173.74 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $120.70 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.96.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

