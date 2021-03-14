Personal Capital Advisors Corp Grows Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Pool worth $47,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Pool by 166.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,861,618.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

POOL stock opened at $342.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $343.46 and its 200 day moving average is $343.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 0.72. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $160.35 and a 1-year high of $401.29.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.