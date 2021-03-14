Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys Shares of 459,470 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 459,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,492,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 130,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 286,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,473,000 after buying an additional 52,086 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $88.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $95.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.64.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

