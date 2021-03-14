Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Shares Gap Up to $0.22

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.22, but opened at C$0.24. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10.

About Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas, and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

