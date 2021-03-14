PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,945 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $61,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in PayPal by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,956,000 after acquiring an additional 33,838 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,633,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL opened at $250.35 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.47 and a 200-day moving average of $221.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total value of $19,264,114.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,106,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Macquarie boosted their price objective on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

