PAXEX (PAXEX) Achieves Market Cap of $5,365.43

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. PAXEX has a total market capitalization of $5,365.43 and approximately $17.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAXEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PAXEX has traded 39.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.13 or 0.00738243 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

Buying and Selling PAXEX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

