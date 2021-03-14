Paul Jonathan Brody Sells 919 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $72,509.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Thursday, March 4th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 933 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $69,443.19.

On Monday, March 1st, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 931 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $70,886.34.

On Friday, February 26th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 930 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $67,955.10.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,862 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $135,888.76.

On Friday, February 19th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,863 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $138,607.20.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 934 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $69,984.62.

On Thursday, February 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 918 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $65,251.44.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 885 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $64,516.50.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 933 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $63,863.85.

On Friday, January 29th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,695 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $771,856.00.

IBKR stock opened at $78.88 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.56. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.