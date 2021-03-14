Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) Short Interest Up 64.7% in February

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the February 11th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patriot Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Patriot Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Patriot Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Capco Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Patriot Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,948. Patriot Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 million, a P/E ratio of 156.59 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter.

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, transports petroleum and other liquids, and dry bulk commodities. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, as well as liquid chemicals.

